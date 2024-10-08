Pismo Beach police arrest man for brandishing imitation firearms

October 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach police officers arrested a 45-year-old who was brandishing an imitation firearm from a vehicle in Shell Beach on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, callers reported a man brandishing a weapon. Officers quickly located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop, successfully detaining the driver – Willie Thomas. Another victim later reported a similar incident.

During their investigation, officers determined the firearm in question was a BB gun that lacked the necessary orange safety markings to indicate it was not a real weapon. Officers confiscated two BB guns without orange safety markings and one AK-style BB gun rifle that did have the orange markings.

Officers arrested Thomas and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for brandishing an imitation firearm.

The department reminds the public that it is illegal to brandish any replica or imitation firearm.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...