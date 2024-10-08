Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County
October 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Monday evening.
At 7;29 p.m., 1,722 PG&E customers lost power from east Atascadero to Creston. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Shortly before 9 p.m., 269 PG&E customers lost power in Templeton in the Las Tablas Road area. Power is expected to be back on by midnight.
