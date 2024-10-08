Atascadero man rips off Republican Party, pleads guilty to bank fraud

October 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 41-year-old Atascadero man who stole between $230,000 and $435,000 from the Kern County Republican Central Committee pleaded guilty today to bank fraud.

Bryan Micahl Williams served as the committee’s treasurer from 2013 through 2019. While siphoning funds for his personal expenditures, Williams changed the key to the committee’s post office box, preventing others from accessing it.

After the committee’s consulting firm discovered potential financial irregularities, they sought assistance from the Federal Election Commission.

William then moved to the Central Coast and secured a position as a clinical social worker at Atascadero State Hospital.

Williams faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on Jan. 27, 2025.

