San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying robbery suspect
October 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station on Wednesday evening, according to police.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a man took beer from the Conserv Fuel store on the corner of Broad and South streets. The suspect then walked behind the building.
Officers deemed the theft a robbery, which means taking property through force or threat of force.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines