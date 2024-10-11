San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying robbery suspect

October 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a man took beer from the Conserv Fuel store on the corner of Broad and South streets. The suspect then walked behind the building.

Officers deemed the theft a robbery, which means taking property through force or threat of force.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...