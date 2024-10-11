Heater catches on fire at Morro Bay High School
October 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A heater at Morro Bay High School caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, but was quickly extinguished, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a heater on fire in the school’s gymnasium. Seven units responded to the fire.
There were no injuries and no structural damage to the campus. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
