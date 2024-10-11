Three people injured in head-on crash in Paso Robles
October 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Creston Road in Paso Robles on Thursday evening that snarled traffic in both directions.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a white sedan crashed head-on into a white pickup truck on Creston Road near Niblick Road. The collision littered the roadway with debris.
First responders transported the driver of the sedan to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
Paso Police officers are investigating the crash.
