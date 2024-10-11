Some San Luis Obispo residents spot northern lights, video
October 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
People in parts of San Luis Obispo County were delighted to view the northern lights on Thursday, the result of a geomagnetic storm. If you missed the show, you will have another chance to view the aurora borealis on Friday evening.
Photographer Ben Forzetting captured the following time-lapsed video between 8:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m. in Paso Robles on Thursday.
“The aurora may become visible over much of the northern half of the country, and maybe as far south as Alabama to Northern California,” according National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
