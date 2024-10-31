Spyglass Inn Restaurant in Shell Beach shuts down after 37 years

October 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After more than 37 years in business, Spyglass Inn Restaurant in Shell Beach closed its doors. The restaurant closed this week.

With beautiful panoramic ocean views, the restaurant was a favorite with both locals and tourists. It was also a popular venue for business meetings, weddings and banquets.

Even so, at the end of their current lease, the owners decided to retire.

The Spyglass Inn Hotel owns the building,

