Four arrested during property inspection in Lompoc

October 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

During a building code inspection of two properties in Lompoc on Wednesday morning, officers arrested four people.

The two residential properties, located at 438 South J Street and 215 West Locust Avenue in Lompoc, had previously been red-tagged and posted as unsafe for occupancy or entry. Even so, people repeatedly ignored orders to vacate the properties.

During the Wednesday morning inspections, officers discovered four people in the homes.

Officers arrested Quentin Smith, 44, for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer; Cassidy Kenworthy, 40, for outstanding warrants and for possession of a controlled substance; Sueko Miranda, 37, for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer; Kirk Polchow, 34, for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer.

The properties were later boarded up.

