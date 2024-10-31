San Luis Obispo doubling fines for Halloween

October 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is doubling fines for rowdy parties and alcohol offenses on Halloween through the weekend.

The city’s safety enhancement zone begins Halloween at midnight and extends through the weekend. Fines are doubled for open container, peeing in public, noise violations and unruly gatherings.

The city has provided the following tips to avoid costly fines:

• Keep bottles, cans and cups of booze inside the bars and your house.

• Use a toilet, not the street. Portable restrooms will be available for use downtown.

• If celebrating at home, keep the music volume down and turn down the bass.

• Keep gatherings small. Inviting 500 people to your condo is not the best idea.

• Do not drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or use rideshare apps to get home safely.

