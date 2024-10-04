Templeton CHP seeks help finding highway vandal

October 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Templeton California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding the vandal or vandals who splatter paint on Highway 46 in the Vineyard Drive area.

Officers are seeking information on the vandal who tossed paint on several areas of Highway 46 between the Paso Robles City limits and York Mountain Road.

CHP investigators are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call the Templeton office at (805) 400-6720.

