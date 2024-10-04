Jury convicts Morro Bay man of threatening girlfriend

October 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A jury this week found a 45-year-old Morro Bay man guilty of making criminal threats against his former girlfriend.

From Dec. 31, 2023 through Jan. 6, 2024, Eric Douglas Zentzis left over 50 voicemails and sent multiple text messages threatening his former girlfriend, who feared for her life. The offense is a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Zentzis is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.

