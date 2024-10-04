Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lose power in Atascadero, Templeton
October 4, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in Atascadero and Templeton on Friday morning.
At 5.26 a.m., 2,915 PG&E customers lost power from Highway 41 in Atascadero to just south of Vineyard Drive in Templeton. Witnesses report hearing a loud bang before the power went out.
PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 9 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
