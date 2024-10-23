Two cars crash in San Luis Obispo, minor injuries

October 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two cars crashed in the intersection of S. Higuera Street and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night, resulting in minor injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m., one driver tried to turn left onto Los Osos Valley Road from S. Higuera Street. The driver did not see the oncoming car, and the two vehicles collided, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police do not suspect DUI factored into the crash.

