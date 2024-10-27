Which city council candidates lead in fundraising in San Luis Obispo County?

October 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

With more than three dozen city council seats up for grabs in San Luis Obispo County, one candidate has raised over $37,000 while others have decided not to engage in the fundraising battle.

As of Oct. 19, incumbent Paso Robles District 3 City Councilman Steve Gregory has raised $37,115 in total contributions, well ahead of his two competitors who have raised a total of $6,444. Incumbent District 1 Paso Robles City Councilwoman Sharon Roden is the county’s second largest fundraiser with a $29,944 war chest.

Even though no one is running against incumbent Grover Beach District 4 Councilman Clint Weirick, coming in third place he has raised $22,916.

San Luis Obispo Councilwoman Jan Marx is fourth in fundraising with $20,145.

Arroyo Grande

There are two candidates running for the Arroyo Grande mayor seat:

Caren Ray Russum collected $17,740

Gaea Powell no fundraising

One candidate is running unopposed for Arroyo Grande City Council District 2:

Aileen Loe collected $6,330

There are two candidates running for the Arroyo Grande City Council District 3 seat:

Jamie Maraviglia collected $5,599

Marlea Harmon no fundraising

Atascadero

One candidate is running unopposed for the Atascadero mayor position:

Charles Bourbeau collected $6,849

There are three candidates running for two seats on the Atascadero City Council:

Tori Keen collected $19,472

Seth Peek collected $12,713

Mark Dariz collected $12,398

Grover Beach

There are three candidates running for the Arroyo Grande mayor seat:

Kassi Dee collected $15,931

Debbie Peterson collected $11,309

Robert Robert collected $2,250

There are two candidates running for the Grover Beach City Council District 3 seat:

Kathy McCorry no fundraising

Marsha Bolyanatz no fundraising

One candidate is running unopposed for the Grover Beach City Council District 4 seat:

Clint Weirick collected $22,916

In the recall election for Grover Beach District 2 City Councilman Daniel Rushing:

Daniel Rushing collected $5,355

Morro Bay

One candidate is running unopposed for the Morro Bay mayor position:

Mayor Carla Wixom no fundraising

There are two candidates running for two seats on the Morro Bay City Council:

Bill Luffee collected $11,597

Jeff Eckles collected $4,266

Paso Robles

There are three candidates running for the Paso Robles City Council District 1 seat:

Sharon Roden collected $29,944

Kris Beal collected $11,814 through Sept. 21

Linda George collected $1,361

There are three candidates running for the Paso Robles City Council District 3 seat:

Steve Gregory collected $37,115

Michael Rivera collected $6,444

Jeff Carr no fundraising

One candidate is running unopposed for the Paso Robles City Council District 4 seat:

Fred Strong no fundraising

Pismo Beach

There are two candidates running for the Pismo Beach mayor seat:

Ed Waage collected $8,822

Kevin Kreowski no fundraising

There are three candidates running for two seats on the Pismo Beach City Council:

Scott Newton collected $6,100

Marcia Guthrie collected $4,155

Gianni Scangarello no fundraising

San Luis Obispo

There are two candidates running for the San Luis Obispo mayor seat:

Erica Stewart collected $11,483

Donald Hedrick no fundraising

There are four candidates running for two seats on the San Luis Obispo City Council:

Jan Marx collected $20,145

Mike Boswell collected $10,953

John Drake collected $5,566

Felicia Lewis no fundraising

