Which city council candidates lead in fundraising in San Luis Obispo County?
October 27, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
With more than three dozen city council seats up for grabs in San Luis Obispo County, one candidate has raised over $37,000 while others have decided not to engage in the fundraising battle.
As of Oct. 19, incumbent Paso Robles District 3 City Councilman Steve Gregory has raised $37,115 in total contributions, well ahead of his two competitors who have raised a total of $6,444. Incumbent District 1 Paso Robles City Councilwoman Sharon Roden is the county’s second largest fundraiser with a $29,944 war chest.
Even though no one is running against incumbent Grover Beach District 4 Councilman Clint Weirick, coming in third place he has raised $22,916.
San Luis Obispo Councilwoman Jan Marx is fourth in fundraising with $20,145.
Arroyo Grande
There are two candidates running for the Arroyo Grande mayor seat:
- Caren Ray Russum collected $17,740
- Gaea Powell no fundraising
One candidate is running unopposed for Arroyo Grande City Council District 2:
- Aileen Loe collected $6,330
There are two candidates running for the Arroyo Grande City Council District 3 seat:
- Jamie Maraviglia collected $5,599
- Marlea Harmon no fundraising
Atascadero
One candidate is running unopposed for the Atascadero mayor position:
- Charles Bourbeau collected $6,849
There are three candidates running for two seats on the Atascadero City Council:
- Tori Keen collected $19,472
- Seth Peek collected $12,713
- Mark Dariz collected $12,398
Grover Beach
There are three candidates running for the Arroyo Grande mayor seat:
- Kassi Dee collected $15,931
- Debbie Peterson collected $11,309
- Robert Robert collected $2,250
There are two candidates running for the Grover Beach City Council District 3 seat:
- Kathy McCorry no fundraising
- Marsha Bolyanatz no fundraising
One candidate is running unopposed for the Grover Beach City Council District 4 seat:
- Clint Weirick collected $22,916
In the recall election for Grover Beach District 2 City Councilman Daniel Rushing:
- Daniel Rushing collected $5,355
Morro Bay
One candidate is running unopposed for the Morro Bay mayor position:
- Mayor Carla Wixom no fundraising
There are two candidates running for two seats on the Morro Bay City Council:
- Bill Luffee collected $11,597
- Jeff Eckles collected $4,266
Paso Robles
There are three candidates running for the Paso Robles City Council District 1 seat:
- Sharon Roden collected $29,944
- Kris Beal collected $11,814 through Sept. 21
- Linda George collected $1,361
There are three candidates running for the Paso Robles City Council District 3 seat:
- Steve Gregory collected $37,115
- Michael Rivera collected $6,444
- Jeff Carr no fundraising
One candidate is running unopposed for the Paso Robles City Council District 4 seat:
- Fred Strong no fundraising
Pismo Beach
There are two candidates running for the Pismo Beach mayor seat:
- Ed Waage collected $8,822
- Kevin Kreowski no fundraising
There are three candidates running for two seats on the Pismo Beach City Council:
- Scott Newton collected $6,100
- Marcia Guthrie collected $4,155
- Gianni Scangarello no fundraising
San Luis Obispo
There are two candidates running for the San Luis Obispo mayor seat:
- Erica Stewart collected $11,483
- Donald Hedrick no fundraising
There are four candidates running for two seats on the San Luis Obispo City Council:
- Jan Marx collected $20,145
- Mike Boswell collected $10,953
- John Drake collected $5,566
- Felicia Lewis no fundraising
