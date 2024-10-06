Young man killed in crash in rural San Luis Obispo

October 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Carlos Cordon Rios, 21, was headed southbound on O’Connor Way north of Foothill Boulevard when he veered off the road as he went around a curve in the road. Cordon Rios hit the breaks, turned sharply to the left and lost control of his Ford Focus.

The Ford headed down an embankment and crashed into the bottom of the embankment. The Ford flipped, became airborne and crashed in an agricultural filed.

Cordon Rios’ passenger, 20-year-old Robert Hess, died at the scene. Cordon Rios suffered minor injuries.

Officers do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crash contact the CHP at (805) 594-8700.

