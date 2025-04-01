A look at San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

March 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Rainfall totals in San Luis Obispo County are slightly below average in most areas of the county with totals running between 66% to 99% average yearly rainfall, according to SLO County.

After several years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 31, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 8.84 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 9.02 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 14.72 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 11.41 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 11.05 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 8.48 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 9.47 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 34.47 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 12.44 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 11.83 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 12.71 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –5.83 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 9.19 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 98.7%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 68%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 93.7%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir not available, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 88%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 84%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 97%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 72%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 88%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 86%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 83%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 83%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 89%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 89%, Merced County

