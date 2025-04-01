Scammers selling tickets to Deltopia parties in Isla Vista

April 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As Deltopia weekend approaches, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is

warning partygoers of a scam targeting those looking to join the festivities.

Partygoers can buy prepaid tickets for parties in Isla Vista, though some of the offers are fraudulent while others are not legal. Deputies want to remind everyone that paid parties violate local laws and could lead to fines or party shutdowns.

If you buy a ticket and the party is shut down, there will be no refunds, according to law enforcement.

In addition, some residents are reporting fraudulent event listings on party apps, with

scammers posting fake parties at unsuspecting addresses. These listings collect non-refundable ticket fees from unsuspecting buyers, leaving both partygoers and property owners out of pocket.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local residents and property owners to track down these fraudulent events and will be monitoring these locations throughout the weekend,” according to law enforcement. “The takeaway? Tickets for Deltopia parties aren’t just a waste of money—they’re likely a scam.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...