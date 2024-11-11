Atascadero pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Highway 46

November 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 26-year-old Atascadero man was hit and killed on Highway 46 near the San Luis Obispo and Kern county border in late October. The Kern County Coroner’s Office recently identified the deceased man as Emilio Garcia Mendoza.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 26, Mendoza walked onto an eastbound lane of Highway 46 near Klecks Road directly in front of traffic. A 52-year-old man driving a silver Lincoln Navigator was unable to avoid Mendoza and hit him, according to the CHP.

Mendoza died at the scene. Investigators believe drug or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...