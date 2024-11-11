CHP officers rescue injured hiker near Big Sur
November 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Coastal Division California Highway Patrol officers rescued an injured hiker early Monday morning near Big Sur.
The hiker injured his knee on Sunday evening near the Pine Ridge Trail and was unable to hike out. Shortly before 8 a.m., Big Sur Fire officials sought the CHP’s assistant rescuing the hiker from the Barlow Flats Campground.
A CHP helicopter crew located the injured hiker.
“This rescue was challenging due to the large trees surrounding the area,” according to the CHP. “H-70 had to maneuver below the tree canopy and maintain rotor clearance. H-70 utilized nearly all of its 164 feet of usable hoist cable in order to reach the hiker.”
After the CHP crew hoisted the hiker out of the campground, they delivered him to an ambulance at the Post Ranch landing zone.
