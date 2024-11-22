Cal Poly holds annual Poinsettia, holiday items sale

November 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, with thousands of plants and dozens of varieties and colors, will be held on Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

This year’s poinsettia crop offers a myriad of colors. Sizes range from small plants in 4-inch pots to large poinsettias reaching 3 feet high, in 10-inch pots. Prices range from $10 to $50.

In addition to poinsettias, Cal Poly will also feature student-made products such as the newly bottled Cal Poly olive oil, jams, honey and chocolate.

On Nov. 23, Cal Poly will offer a limited supply of holiday colors, followed by a second sale in early December with additional stock. The flowering holiday plants are grown by students working at Cal Poly’s horticulture unit, gaining hands-on experience cultivating specialty crops and learning how environmental concerns impact the crop on a day-to-day basis.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off Via Carta Road. Take the Highland Drive entrance, turn left on Via Carta Road and go to the top of the hill. For more information, call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106.

