Write-in candidate for SLO County supervisor guilty of election fraud

November 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach woman pleaded no contest this week to felony charges related to her run as a write-in candidate for the San Luis Obispo County District 3 supervisor seat in the March 2024 Primary Election.

On Nov. 18, 55-year-old Michelle Marie Morrow pleaded no contest to filing false nomination or declaration papers and fraudulent voting. As part of the plea deal, charges of voter registration fraud and perjury were dropped.

Morrow now faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and two years probation. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

In late 2023, a group of people who were looking for someone to oppose SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg asked Morrow to run. However, Morrow lived in Oceano, outside the District 3 boundary.

Morrow and a supporter went to the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office to ask questions about running as a write-in candidate if she moved to Grover Beach, as there was not enough time to have her name on the ballot. In mid-Jan. 2024, Morrow signed a lease to rent a room in Grover Beach, inside the District 3 boundary. She then registered to vote at the Grover Beach address and run as a write-in candidate.

On March 5, Supervisor Ortiz-Legg won the seat with 91.41% to 6.59%, or 12,272 votes to 866 votes.

During its investigation, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office determined Morrow continued to live in Oceano in District 4 while running for office in District 3. In addition, Morrow voted fraudulently through a District 3 ballot while her actual residence remained in District 4.

