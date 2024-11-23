San Luis Obispo bare knuckles fighter goes professional

November 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury is competing in his first professional bare knuckles bout in Los Angeles on Nov. 23

The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo native is slated to participate in a “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.” Sainsbury is the first person to ever compete professionally in a bare knuckle boxing match from San Luis Obispo County.

On May 18, Sainsbury competed in his first professional mixed martial arts fight in Long Beach. As an MMA professional fighter, Sainsbury is undefeated having won both of his bouts, one by knockout and one by submission.

The “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship” starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with Sainsbury in the second bout. Watch the fight live on Fubo Sports.

“I am grateful to represent San Luis Obispo and I look forward to laying it on the line Saturday – sink or swim,” Sainsbury said.

