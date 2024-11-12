Front Page  »  

Cal Poly offers emotional services for students upset over election

November 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Concerned that university students at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo would need help coping with the presidential election, Cal Poly offered counseling and psychological services. At least one teacher canceled classes to allow students time to process.

On Nov. 5, Cal Poly Counseling and Psychological Services offered a Zoom decompression session to help students “experiencing election day stress.”

Then on Nov. 7, the campus provided refreshments, relaxing exercises and one-on-one counseling sessions at the university housing community center.

Multiple U.S. universities offered emotional help for distraught students following the 2024 election, including the University of Oregon which provided time with a therapy duck while sipping hot apple cider, Virginia Tech offered therapy dogs and guided stretching, and some professors at Harvard canceled classes on Wednesday and extended course work deadlines.

 


Hopefully, this article isn’t meant to mock college students who are worried and away from their families and don’t have comfort readily available. What’s the harm in offering them support? This division in our country and the election have been stressful for many.


This article is a reflection of a failed educational system and undisciplined parenting.

Reality isn’t fair

You win some

You lose some


