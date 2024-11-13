This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

November 12, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the council chambers.

During the past three years, trash bills in Arroyo Grande have increased by more than 34%. The Arroyo Grande City Council will discuss adopting a new methodology for trash rates which will lead to higher prices.

Currently, South County Sanitary Service is limited to a 5.5% profit on revenues. Under the new methodology the companies profit margin will nearly double to 10%.

Under item 11-a on the agenda, the city council will review the trash rate adjustment request and then consider setting a public hearing to discuss approving the new methodology and rate increases.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the council chambers.

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is seeking to expand its shelter at 370 Atascadero Avenue.

ECHO is seeking an amendment to their Conditional Use Permit and Operations and Management Plan to increase their capacity. The amendments would allow for:

An increase in the number of beds from 60 to 90,

increase the number of meal program participants from 80 to 100,

increase the shower program operation hours and

help facilitate the future construction of a new 7,600 square-foot two-story

building at the front of the site.

Under item B-1 on the agenda, the Atascadero City Council will vote on the amendment city staff says will facilitate the expansion of the shelter and on-site programs to allow ECHO to accommodate additional clients and cater services to families at their established site.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the council chambers.

A 2024 measure to repeal Grover Beach City Council’s 112% water and sewer rate increase voted in Dec. 2023 is winning by 65.45% to 34.55%. Now the city wants to increase trash rates through the adoption of a new methodology.

Under item nine on the agenda, the City Council will discuss adopting a new methodology for trash rates which will lead to higher prices. The city council will review the trash rate adjustment request and then consider setting a public hearing for Jan. 27 to discuss approving the new methodology and rate increases.

Currently, South County Sanitary Service is limited to a 5.5% profit on revenues. Under the new methodology the companies profit margin will nearly double to 10%.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

The City of Morro Bay’s attorney Chris Neumeyer left the firm he was working for, Aleshire & Wynder LLP, and signed with Burke, Williams and Sorensen. Both companies are from out of San Luis Obispo County and focus on government work.

The city has worked with Aleshire & Wynder since 2014, and with Neumeyer since 2019.

Under item 9-a on the agenda, the Morro Bay City Council will consider either staying with Aleshire & Wynder and appointing a new attorney from the firm or staying with Neumeyer and changing firms.

Under item 9-b, the city council will discuss enacting a urgency ordinance on a potential Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project. Though likely to be costly and time consuming, An urgency ordinance would provide a temporary pause on the processing of new BESS projects.

Even so, with the election of Donald Trump, federal funding for the proposed project may not be available, which could lead to Vistra dumping the project.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

The SLO City Council has a very light agenda. The council will discuss contracting with a company to construct a fence at 1106 Walnut Street, authorizing money for window and roof repairs at the Jack House, and authorizing the police and fire departments to apply for grants.

