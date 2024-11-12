Driver critically injured in wrong-way crash in Orcutt

November 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A wrong-way driver suffered critical injuries in a crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt on Monday, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a two-car collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 135 near Clark Avenue. A 40-year-old man was headed southbound when he crashed into a northbound vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the wrong-way-driver from his vehicle. Emergency personnel then transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. CHP investigators are not releasing the injured man’s name at this time.

The other driver, a man in his 20s, was not injured in the crash.

