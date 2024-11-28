Front Page  »  

Paso Robles manufacturing facility closing after 40 years

November 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles based manufacturing facility is slated to close early next year. Joslyn Sunbank will permanently close its doors on Jan. 16, 2025, according to a WARN notice filed with the state last week.

Because of the closure, 65 people will lose their jobs. The company manufactures accessories for aerospace and defense industries.

The company is a subsidiary of the Eaton Company. Eaton’s stock increased from $164 a share in Nov. 2022 to $377 in Nov. 2024.

 


SOURIAU-SUNBANK is a global leader in connection technologies that started more than 100 years ago.

According to their website, they “specialize in designing, manufacturing and marketing interconnect solutions for harsh environments: aeronautics, space, defence, transport, energy, industrial equipment, healthcare devices, and lighting.”

Seems awfully peculiar for them to leave Paso..


