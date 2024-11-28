Paso Robles manufacturing facility closing after 40 years
November 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A Paso Robles based manufacturing facility is slated to close early next year. Joslyn Sunbank will permanently close its doors on Jan. 16, 2025, according to a WARN notice filed with the state last week.
Because of the closure, 65 people will lose their jobs. The company manufactures accessories for aerospace and defense industries.
The company is a subsidiary of the Eaton Company. Eaton’s stock increased from $164 a share in Nov. 2022 to $377 in Nov. 2024.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines