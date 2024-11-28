Driver flees drunk driving crash in Morro Bay, then returns

November 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A drunk driver crashed into a wall on South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay on Wednesday night, and then fled the scene.

The driver, however, promptly returned and claimed responsibility for the collision. The uninjured driver was arrested and then walked away from the scene.

The crash left the wall with substantial damage.

The Morro Bay Police Department warns the public not to drink and drive.

“As we head into the holiday weekend, we wanted to take a moment to remind everyone to be safe out there,” according to police. “Drinking and driving is never okay. Please, if you are going out to celebrate and will be indulging in alcohol, use a sober driver. If you are unlicensed, please remember to utilize a sober, licensed driver for your transportation needs.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...