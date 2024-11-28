Latest San Luis Obispo County election update

November 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder counted an additional 2,358 ballots on Wednesday, a count that resulted in no changes in the winners of any local races. There are still over 3.956 unprocessed ballots.

Here are the Saturday’s results for competitive city council, school board and district races in San Luis Obispo County:

City council races

Arroyo Grande, mayor

Caren Ray Russum 64.25%

Gaea Powell 35.75%

The Arroyo Grande City Council, District 3

Jamie Maraviglia 56.33%

Marlea Harmon 43.67%

Atascadero City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Seth Peek 35.17%

Mark Dariz 34.06%

Tori Keen 30.77%

Grover Beach, mayor

Kassi Dee 43.42%

Debbie Peterson 34.92%

Robert Robert 21.66%

Grover Beach City Council, District 3

Kathy McCorry 53.11%

Marsha Bolyanatz 45.89%

Grover Beach recall

The recall of Daniel Rushing is currently winning 55.15% to 44.85%.

Paso Robles City Council, District 1

Kris Beal 43.83%

Sharon Roden 39.34%

Linda George 16.83%

Paso Robles City Council, District 3

Steve Gregory 43.53%

Michael Rivera 35.53%

Jeff Carr 20.95%

Pismo Beach, mayor

Ed Waage 64.58%

Kevin Kreowski 35.42%

Pismo Beach City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Scott Newton 48.26%

Marcia Guthrie 36.451%

Gianni Scangarello 15.123%

San Luis Obispo, mayor

Erica Stewart 84.91%

Don Hedrick 15.09%

San Luis Obispo City Council, there are four candidates running for two seats

Jan Marx 37.61%

Mike Boswell 34.328%

John Drake 17.86%

Felicia Lewis 10.26%

School Board races

Atascadero Unified School District, there are five candidates running for three seats

Joey Arnold 22.96%

Corrinne Kuhnle 20.78%

Jodi Taylor 20.10%

Veronica Decoster 19.62%

Matt Pennon 16.55%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 4

Peter Schuler 57.03%

Scott Smith 42.97%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 5

Dan Puett 76.30%

Susan Brownell 23.70%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 1

Don Stewart 53.81%

Paul Bishoff 46.19%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 2

Dee Santos 53.08%

Paule Hively 46.92%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 4

Mike Fuller 50.52%

Vicki Meagher 49.48%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 3

Nathan Williams 63.02%

Hunter Breese 36.98%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 5

Laurene McCoy 54.96%

Tim Gearhart 45.04%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 6

Leo Castillo 52.73%

Adelita Hiteshew 47.27%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 7

Kenney Enney 60.16%

Tracy Dauterman 39.84%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 6

Erica Baltodano 71.85%

Eve Hinton 28.15%

Templeton Unified School District, three seats available

Matt Allison 27.70%

Ted Debost 27.63%

Cheryl Parks 26.60%

Jason Tesarz 18.07%

District races

Cayucos Sanitary District

Justin Smith 55.24%

Michael Shopshear 44.76%

Nipomo Community Services District, two seat available

John Joyce 51.49%

Philip Henry III 37.94%

James Wejrowski 10.57%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Linda Austin 78.67%

Angela Smith 21.33%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Shirley Gibson 57.56%

Charles Varni 42.44%

Port San Luis Harbor District, Division 5

Richard Scangarello 60.57%

Katie Lichtig 39.43%

