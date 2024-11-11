Drunk driver crashes into big rig near Nipomo

November 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a big rig early Sunday morning, overturning the semi-truck and temporarily shutting down two northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Nipomo, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a semi truck causing the big rig to overturn on Highway 101 near State Route 166. Officers arrested the driver of the Chevrolet, Amadro Avalos-Diaz of Santa Maria, who suffered minor injuries.

The big rig driver Eduardo Coria-Estrada was not injured.

His trailer was leaking fluids leading to a hazardous material incident and the temporary closure of two lanes of Highway 101.

