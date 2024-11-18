E. coli outbreak from organic carrots grown in Kern County
November 18, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
An E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots grown in Kern County has led to one death and 15 hospitalizations.
Even though the recalled bagged carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are no longer in stores, they may still be in homes. The carrots were distributed by Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans and others.
The carrots were sold under multiple brand names, including Marketside, 365, Good & Gather, Bunny Luv, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Simple Truth. Consumers are asked to dispose of the carrots and to sanitize any surfaces the carrots touched.
Symptoms typically develop three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains E. coli. An E. coli infection can result in high fever, blood in the stool and so much vomiting that one cannot keep liquids down.
Anyone who develops these symptoms is instructed to contact a healthcare provider. Antibiotics are generally not recommended for E. coli infections.
