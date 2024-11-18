High surf warnings in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

November 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

High-surf warnings are in effect for coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn of large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet across west and northwest facing beaches with dangerous rip currents. Minor coastal flooding is possible on west and northwest-facing beaches through this afternoon.

There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”

