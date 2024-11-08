Elderly pedestrian killed in Morro Bay crash

November 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 77-year-old Morro Bay woman was killed in a crash in Morro Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian at the intersection of Beach Street and Market Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway.

The victim died at the scene. Officers are not releasing her name pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver, a 53-year-old San Luis Obispo County resident, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

