Elderly pedestrian killed in Morro Bay crash
November 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 77-year-old Morro Bay woman was killed in a crash in Morro Bay on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian at the intersection of Beach Street and Market Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway.
The victim died at the scene. Officers are not releasing her name pending notification of her next of kin.
The driver, a 53-year-old San Luis Obispo County resident, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.
