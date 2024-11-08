Front Page  »  

Elderly pedestrian killed in Morro Bay crash

November 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 77-year-old Morro Bay woman was killed in a crash in Morro Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian at the intersection of Beach Street and Market Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway.

The victim died at the scene. Officers are not releasing her name pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver, a 53-year-old San Luis Obispo County resident, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

 


The amount of traffic laws that are broken in Morro Bay are ridiculous… people running stop signs driving too fast not stopping at crosswalks so people can cross and just flying up to stop signs… and we also have a J-walking problem… especially where the vegan restaurant and health supplements store in on Morro Bay Blvd…..

Please MBPD do your job….


Beach street is a main thoroughfare connecting Main to the Embarcadero. Visitors are excited to see the Rock just minutes away downhill. It’s high time to install a 4-way stop sign at this intersection in order to regulate inbound traffic.


