Fire burns 130 acres at Vandenberg Space Force Base

November 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire burning at Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc scorched 130 acres on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

A caller first reported the blaze shortly after noon. Firefighters from mutiple agencies worked to battle the blaze.

Evacuation orders were issued for a portion of Vandenberg Village and Providence Landing. The evacuation orders have been lifted.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...