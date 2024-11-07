Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County
November 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Power outages in Creston, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita and the Lopez Lake area have left nearly 2,000 PG&E customers without power on Thursday morning.
At 7:47 a.m., 1,718 customers lost power in Creston, Atascadero and Santa Margarita. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
In San Luis Obispo, the power went out for 106 PG&E customers for planned maintenance at 9 a.m. The power is expected to be restored shortly.
At 8:30 a.m., 76 customers lost power in rural Arroyo Grande near Lopez Lake. Power is expected to be back on by 11:45 a.m.
