LAFCO signs off on huge Nipomo housing project, Paulding opposed

November 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 6-1 on Thursday to approve the annexation of a large housing project into the Nipomo Community Services District with San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

On June 24, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the Dana Reserve project, a more than 1,400-unit housing development in Nipomo, with SLO County supervisors Paulding and Gibson dissenting. The 288-acre site is located on the north, west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101.

The controversial development includes residential units, commercial, recreation and public services such as a dog park.

However, the project required annexation into the Nipomo CSD to provide water.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors voted on Aug. 28 to annex the planned Dana Reserve development.

The Local Agency Formation Commission on Thursday approved the annexation and the Environmental Impact Report, the last approval needed for the project to move forward.

