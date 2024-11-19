Madonna Inn offers reward for stolen rug, identity of thieves

November 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two young males are on video stealing the welcome rug from the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo on Saturday. Madonna Inn management is offering a $500 reward for return of the rug and for the identity of a thief.

At approximately 4.15 p.m. on Saturday, two males in their late teens or early twenties walked into the establishment, grabbed the rug, ran outside, and jumped in the back seat of a silver truck. The thieves were wearing black hoodies and medical masks.

Madonna Inn General Manager Connie Pearce describes the truck as a “2007 GMC Sierra 4×4 Crew Cab, 1500, Pewter Color, Custom Wheels, Custom Brake Lights, Small Lift, Step Rails, Black Bed Liner and a Bumper Trailer Hitch. Truck also has what appears to be a parking sticker hanging from the rear view mirror.”

It appeared the truck sported a Nevada license plate with the number 169 ZRD. This is the fifth time young male thieves have stolen the entry rug from the Madonna Inn.

