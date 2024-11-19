This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

November 19, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

Will San Luis Obispo City Council vote to revamp its elections? On the same evening, how will the Paso Robles City Council respond to a slew of allegations made by former City Manager Ty Lewis against Councilman Chris Bausch? These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis filed a claim against the city seeking $2,275,000 for loss of employment and personal injury based on alleged actions of Councilman Chris Bausch. In his Aug. 14 claim, Lewis accuses Bausch of giving him dirty looks, bullying, defamation, leaking information from a closed session city council meeting, and asking a resident to fabricate an assault allegation against him.

The city denied Lewis’ claim on Sept. 26. Lewis can now file a lawsuit against the City of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court over his claims of bullying and harassment.

During closed session on the agenda, the city plans to discuss anticipated litigation. Even though the agenda does not mention Lewis, social media posts from people affiliated with Lewis have reported the council will discuss a city funded investigation into the allegations, in which the investigator spoke with Lewis and his supporters and not with anyone accused of wrongdoing.

Under item 3 on the agenda, the city council will discuss awarding a contract for construction of a pickleball court complex at Sherwood Park. The pickleball complex design includes seven lighted courts, restrooms, parking improvements and associated amenities.

The council will discuss authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with JJ Fisher Construction in the amount of $3,279,897 for construction of the Pickleball Court Complex.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Nov. 19 at 5:30 in the council chambers.

The Pismo Beach City Council has a light agenda. The council will discuss contracting with Wallace Group at a cost of $926,857 for engineering design services for the Shell Beach Road shared use path extension, under item 9-g on the agenda.

Because of a California Superior Court Ruling in 2008, the rights to the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin have been adjudicated to various agencies. The ruling also mandated that a monitoring program be established in each of the three management areas to collect and analyze data regarding water supply and demand conditions.

Under item 9-h, the council will discuss authorizing the city manager to enter into a professional services agreement with GSI at a cost of $112,493 to manage the groundwater monitoring program and to prepare the annual monitoring reports for 2024 through 2026.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Last year, attorney Kevin Shenkman, of Shenkman & Hughes, authored a letter to the city of San Luis Obispo alleging its at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act. San Luis Obispo had racially polarized voting, a pattern in which different racial groups support opposing candidates, Shenkman wrote.

Shenkman, who has threatened multiple cities with lawsuits if they do not change their electoral systems, said racially polarized voting was diluting the Latino vote in San Luis Obispo.

Under item 7-a on the agenda, the SLO City Council will consider settling with Shenkman by adopting a new way of electing council members called “citywide single vote” rather than dividing San Luis Obispo into districts, starting in the 2026 election.

Under the citywide single vote for elections, each voter will have one vote regardless of how many city council seats are open. City staff asserts minority voters would have a better chance electing their preferred candidates, and the top two candidates with the most votes in each council election would each win a council seat.

As part of the settlement agreement with Shenkman, the city agrees to a four-year, monitored trial period to evaluate the effectiveness of the new system. If the system is not found effective, the city will transition to districts. The city also agreed to pay Shenkman $75,000 for attorney fees.

Even so, the city’s charter requires a vote of the people to change its voting system.

The Cambria Community Services District Board will meet on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

The Templeton Community Services District Board will meet on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the board room.

The San Miguel Community Services District will meet on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

