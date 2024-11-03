More than 40% of ballots in San Luis Obispo County already returned

November 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County voters appear to be returning their 2024 presidential election ballots sooner than in the 2024 election, with more than 40% of ballots returned as of Saturday.

Of the approximately 189,800 ballots sent to registered voters, 78,000 have been returned and processed. During the 2022 election, less than 20% had been returned at this time.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be dropped off or postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 5. Voters can also cast a ballot at their local polling station on election day.

