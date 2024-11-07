Paso Robles healer accused of sexually assaulting multiple women

November 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Additional victims reported a 59-year-old healing practitioner sexually assaulted them during treatments at his home in Paso Robles.

On Oct. 31, a woman reported David Cruz Padilla sexually assaulted her at his home on the 400 block of Oak Hill Road. Officers arrested Padilla and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of sexual penetration with strange objects with force and making recordings with hidden cameras.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that Padilla uses various techniques to alleviate injuries without having medical training. Padilla claims to heal those suffering from injuries such as back pain, sprains, abdomen issues, or other illnesses.

During the past week, additional victims reported Padilla sexually assaulted them. Victims told investigators Padilla would convince them that their injuries or illness were related to their “uterus” and would perform vaginal examinations. During the examinations, Padilla sexually assaulted woman under his care.

Investigators are asking anyone who has been a victim or who has witnessed unreported crimes involving Padilla contact the Paso Robles Police Department Detectives Office at (805) 237-6464 or Detective Elizabeth Place at (805) 227-7429, she is bilingual.

