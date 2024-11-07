Californians reject rent control, want higher penalties for theft

November 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

California voters have rejected rent control, raising the minimum wage and lowering the voter threshold to raise taxes. Following years of runaway retail theft, voters approved increasing sentences for certain drug and theft crimes, according to preliminary election results.

Prop. 5, a plan to lower the threshold to raise taxes for affordable housing and infrastructure from two-thirds to 55, is currently failing with 56.3% opposed and 43.7% opposed.

Prop 32, a plan to raise the minimum wage from $16 an hour to $18 an hour by 2026, is currently losing by a thin lead of 52% to 48%.

Prop 33, a proposal to increase rent control measures, is failing with 61.5% of the electorate voting no.

Prop. 36, a proposal to increase punishments for repeat theft and drug crimes, is winning by a wide margin of 70.4% to 29.6%.

