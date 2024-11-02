Paso Robles police seek information on alleged sexual assailant

November 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Officers are asking anyone who has been sexually assaulted by a 59-year-old man working as a “Sobador,” a person who performs healing massages, to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Halloween, a woman reported David Cruz Padilla sexually assaulted her at his home on the 400 block of Oak Hill Road. During their investigation, detectives discovered that Padilla uses various techniques to alleviate injuries without having medical training.

Padilla has illegally attended to both minors and adults at his home.

Officers booked Padilla in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of sexual penetration with strange objects with force and making recordings with hidden cameras.

Investigators are asking anyone who has been a victim or who has witnessed unreported crimes involving Padilla contact the Paso Robles Police Department Detectives Office at (805) 237-6464 or Detective Elizabeth Place at (805) 227-7429, she is bilingual.

Our priority is to support all victims and ensure they receive the necessary resources and assistance. We understand that filing can be incredibly challenging, and we encourage those affected to seek help without fear of judgment or repercussions.

