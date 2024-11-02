Santa Maria man stabbed on Halloween

November 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One man is in jail and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Santa Maria on Halloween.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a stabbing in the 200 block of E. Main Street. Officers arrived to find a 65-year-old male victim suffering from serious stab wound injuries. The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Santa Maria Police Department detectives identified Frank Castillo, 43, as the suspect. Castillo was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the assault and is known to the victim.

Later in the day, detectives located Castillo at his residence in the 200 block of N. Depot Street, where he was taken into custody. Officers booked Castillo into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and elder abuse, with bail set at $1 million.

