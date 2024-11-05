Please join me in voting for Kamala Harris for president

November 4, 2024

OPINION by MARC BRAZIL

The 2024 presidential election is perhaps the most consequential since the Civil War. There have been many presidential contests over the last several decades where Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives have lamented our choices but at least the candidates were in the range of normal. This time our choice might well determine whether we remain a nation of laws, a nation where our liberties are not in jeopardy.

I am a conservative Republican who until now has never voted for a Democrat. While I disagree with many of the policies advocated by Kamala Harris, I fear that Donald Trump will inflict great harm on our nation. Harris has made clear that she will consider differing points of view while Trump has made clear that his way is the only course.

No presidential candidate in the modern age has so set on dividing us rather than uniting us.

Trump’s lack of character is breathtaking. The constant lies, attacks on his fellow citizens and idolization of our adversaries disqualify him from serving.

Many Trump supporters explain away his vile behavior and cruel statements by suggesting that he is just kidding. I fail to see the humor. This man represents a grave threat to the United Sates. The Founding Fathers must be rolling over in their graves as are the millions of Americans who have risked their lives to advance the promise of America.

His threat to use the military to go after his political opponents, his obscene behavior toward many women and his demonization of illegal immigrants are unconscionable.

I agree that we need to reform immigration laws but let’s keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of people here illegally or trying to get here are doing so because they view the United States as a beacon of hope. They like all of us just want a better life for themselves and their families. Trump’s never ending lies about them being criminals or eating pets are outrageous and do nothing to help create conditions for policy reform.

Trump’s economic policy is based on a foundation of tariffs, to be imposed on both allies and adversaries. The reality is that the American consumer will pay the tariffs. He has also made misleading statements that the tariffs will allow for the elimination of the federal income tax. There is no basis in reality for this claim.

According to an economic analysis comparing Harris and Trump’s economic proposals published by the University of Pennsylvania (Trump’s alma mater), his plan would add nearly $8 trillion to the federal deficit while hers would add nearly $4 trillion.

Trump’s plan to deport millions of illegal immigrants would wreck havoc on the economy and be highly inflationary.

On foreign policy matters the power and influence of the United States would almost certainly decline as Trump would likely sell out Ukraine’s independence and be prey to the influence of Putin, Xi and the obese Korean dictator.

Please join me in voting for Kamala Harris for president. God Bless America.

Marc Brazil is a San Luis Obispo resident whose father’s family moved here in 1869.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...