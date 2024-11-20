Paso Robles City Manager back after $2.25 million claim denied

November 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following two separate attempts over four months to get a financial settlement from the city, Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis plans to return to work on Thursday.

During the first months of 2024, Lewis battled with a group of residents working to end the paid parking program in the downtown, a program that Lewis championed. Councilman Chris Bausch was a staunch opponent of the paid parking program.

Lewis and Bausch were regularly at odds during council meetings. In May, Lewis was out on stress leave while seeking a payout. Instead of receiving a settlement, he returned to work several weeks later.

In August, Lewis again went on medical leave while filing a claim against the city seeking $2,275,000 for loss of employment. He alleged he could not work because of “extreme hypertension” brought on by harassment and a hostile working environment.

The city denied Lewis’ claim on Sept. 26. He then began pushing his allegations on social media and through news sources.

Lewis recently told the Tribune his doctors have cleared him to work, and that is why he is now returning to his position with the city.

