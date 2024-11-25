SLO County election’s office one of the slowest in the state

November 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County election’s office led the state Friday in uncounted ballots with 24,846 still to count. After working on Saturday, SLO County is now ranked twelfth with 6,274 left to count.

At the end of the 2022 ballot count, SLO County was the second slowest in the state.

In an opinion piece in the Tribune, SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says the lengthy canvas is “a testament to the meticulous and essential work happening behind the scenes.” Cano also notes that “the volume of mail-in and provisional ballots is higher than ever before.”

Some SLO County residents are pushing for people to vote at the polls, with ballots tabulated on election night as time consuming signature matches are not required.

However, with a reconfiguration of polling locations, many rural voters found it difficult to vote at the polls.

For example, for some Creston residents who had voted for decades at the polling site in Creston, they arrived to learn their polling place had been changed and was about a 30-minute drive away, taking them past two other polling places. In Templeton, some residents were directed to a polling place in San Miguel.

As a result, a larger than normal amount of residents decided to vote provisionally at polling places other than their own or to drop off their ballots, which would then require a signature match.

California county elections officials have 30 days to count every valid ballot and conduct a required post-election audit. State law requires elections officials to report final official results for presidential electors to the Secretary of State by Dec. 3, 2024, and all other contests by Dec. 6, 2024.

