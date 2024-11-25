Two children killed in Buellton driver’s hit-and-run crash

November 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two toddlers are dead after an alleged drunk driver from Buellton ran a red light, crashed into a sedan and fled the scene in Rialto on Sunday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the 2 and 3-year-old girls were in car seats in their parent’s Honda Accord. Alexis Garcia, 28, ran a red light in his Dodge Ram truck and smashed into the Accord. The Accord then crashed into a tow truck. [KTLA]

One child was ejected during the crash. The children died at the scene. The children’s mother was uninjured and the father suffered moderate injuries.

Garcia fled the scene, but was quickly located and arrested on two counts of murder, DUI and hit-and run.

