San Luis Obispo bare knuckle fighter wins first professional bout

November 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo bare knuckle fighter Steven Sainsbury won his first professional match last week by landing a vicious punch in the third round of the “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship” event in Los Angeles.

Sainsbury entered the ring against Paulo Games of Brazil on Nov. 23 with a nine-inch reach advantage. Games has a 50 win 11 loss record as a mixed martial arts fighter while Sainsbury has a 2-0 win record.

It was both Sainsbury and Games’ first bout as professional bare knuckle fighters.

The fighters came out punching in the first round with Sainsbury landing a blow to Games’ face resulting in a bloody gash. By the end, Sainsbury appeared to have a slight edge. In the second round, Games made a series of punches with Sainsbury landing on his buttocks.

In the third round, Sainsbury landed a loud punch, that resulted in Games handing the win to Sainsbury.

Watch the fight on YouTube, Sainsbury’s fight starts at one hour and 22 minutes into the video.

More than 11 million people watched the fight live on Saturday night.

