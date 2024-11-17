Why are SLO County gas prices higher than in Santa Barbara County?

November 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

While average gas prices have fallen nationwide during the past 30 days, Santa Barbara County prices have fallen well below San Luis Obispo County prices.

During the past month, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 10 cents to $4.74, according to figures from AAA. In Santa Barbara county during the past 30 days, the average gas prices fell 18 cents to $4.47 a gallon.

While California average gas prices vary widely from county to county, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties used to follow the same trends.

Even though nationally gas prices are now the lowest since May 2021, in California gas prices are slated to increase by as much as 62 cents a gallon in 2025 after the California Air Resources Board voted to revamp its low carbon fuel standard,

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 20 cents to $4.46 during the past four weeks. Nationally, gas prices fell 14 cents to $3.07 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Trinity County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.18. Sacraments County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.38 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.99 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.05 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09 One Stop Fuel – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09 Speedway Express– Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.15 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15 76 – Templeton, Main Street: $4.19 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.35 Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.37

