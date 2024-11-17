San Luis Obispo developer ordered to enter violence treatment program

November 17, 2024

Editor’s note: CalCoastNews is referring to developer Ryan Petetit, who changed his name to Ryan Wright during the case, as Ryan Petetit-Wright.

By KAREN VELIE

After San Luis Obispo County developer Ryan Petetit-Wright is released from his five-year prison term for his participation in a bribery scheme, he is required to spend three years in a strict probation program that includes participating in a violence treatment program.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson sentenced Petetit-Wright to five years in federal prison for paying bribes to former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill. Petetit-Wright admitted conspiring with his partner John Belsher and Hill to deprive local citizens of honest services through a pay-to-play scheme.

Judge Anderson sentenced Petetit-Wright to three-years in prison under multiple terms, including:

Submit to multiple drug tests, not to exceed eight per month;

Abstain from using alcohol and illicit drugs;

Participate in substance abuse and counseling programs;

Only use his legal name unless approved by his probation officer;

Not work in any business that includes loan activities, cold calls, or telemarketing;

Provide a DNA sample;

Apply all income tax refunds, winnings, inheritance, and any other financial gains to obligations;

Participate in a domestic violence treatment program;

Participate in mental health treatment;

Agree to searches of all of his property, residence and vehicles.

Petetit-Wright, who has been in federal custody since Oct. 2023, is hoping to be incarcerated at the federal prison facility at Lompoc. Petetit-Wright currently remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

